Featured
Worker struck by skidsteer loader at Innisfil constuction site
A South Simcoe Police detachment can be seen in Cookstown, Ont. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (Mike Arsalides/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 12:25PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 29, 2017 12:42PM EDT
A worker is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a skidsteer loader in Innisfil.
Witnesses told South Simcoe Police that the man was working at the Friday Harbour construction site on Wednesday, at around 7:30 a.m. when the collision happened.
The victim was rushed to a Toronto hospital, where he remains in serious condition.
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is now investigating.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- 34 charges laid against man accused in shooting, Hwy. 400 chase
- 'Every day has been fun': K-9 officer and four-legged partner set to retire
- American man told he needs special permission to visit father in Gravenhurst
- Second person arrested in connection to Beaverton homicide
- Woman forced to the ground, sexually assaulted in Newmarket: YRP