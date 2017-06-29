

CTV Barrie





A worker is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a skidsteer loader in Innisfil.

Witnesses told South Simcoe Police that the man was working at the Friday Harbour construction site on Wednesday, at around 7:30 a.m. when the collision happened.

The victim was rushed to a Toronto hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is now investigating.