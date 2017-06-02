Featured
Worker injured after falling from scaffolding
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 1:04PM EDT
A Toronto man working at a construction site in Bradford was seriously injured after he fell several stories.
South Simcoe Police say the man was working on scaffolding when he fell to the ground on Thursday, at around 1:30 p.m.
The man was seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has been called in and is now investigating.
