

Staff, CTV Barrie





Work has started on Barrie’s new Military Heritage Park next to the South Shore Centre.

The park will recognize Barrie’s military history and ongoing relationships with CFB Borden through the creation of landforms that symbolically references locations in the world where military campaigns were held.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing this park design come to fruition,” said Walter Fischer, supervisor of parks, planning and development. “It will uniquely pay homage to our military history through the landscape architecture. I imagine this will be a place for learning and reflection.”

The park will be divided into a series of passive landscapes that will act as a self-guided educational experience. The park will also contain decorative panels and future interpretative signage and art installations that will integrate the park into the city’s new Heritage Trail system.

On October 23, 2013 the city welcomed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal Princess Anne to a dedication ceremony of the proposed park.

The project is being completed in cooperation with the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program as well as partnerships with Barrie Rotary Club & CFB Borden.

Military Heritage Park is expected to open to the public in September.