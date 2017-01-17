Featured
Woman unhappy with tattoo threatens to shoot artist: police
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 1:05PM EST
A Barrie woman unhappy with a new tattoo allegedly threatened the artist with a replica gun.
According to Barrie police, the woman entered a tattoo shop on Essa Road on Monday afternoon and pointed the gun at the male artist.
The woman allegedly threatened to shoot the man because she was disappointed with how the tattoo turned out. She then fled the parlor on foot.
The 24-year-old was found at a home on Ashdale Court a short time later. Police say she was in possession of an airlift pistol.
She has been charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
She will appear in court at a future date.
