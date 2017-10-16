

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A woman walking along a road in Essa Township was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night.

According to the OPP, the 60-year-old woman was struck on Line 6, near Highway 89 at around 7:45 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash to happen or if charges will be laid.

The investigation is ongoing.