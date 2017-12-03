

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





The OPP is investigating after a female pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 26 in Wasaga Beach.

The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.

South Simcoe Paramedics tell CTV Barrie that the victim is a woman in her early twenties.

She was without vital signs when emergency crews arrived.

The vehicle involved remained on scene.

Provincial police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A stretch of Highway 26 was closed overnight Saturday between Poplar Sideroad and Mosley Street.