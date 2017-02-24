Featured
Woman steals more than 100 pairs of underwear from La Senza: police
Barrie police released this image of a suspect who allegedly stole more than 100 pairs of underwear from La Senza in Georgian Mall in Barrie, Ont.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 12:07PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 24, 2017 12:18PM EST
Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole more than 100 pairs of underwear from a Barrie store.
The woman was walking around La Senza in Georgian Mall last Friday, when surveillance cameras captured something quite odd.
According to Barrie police, the woman could be seen grabbing nine stacks of ladies underwear and hiding them in a winter coat. Just before leaving the store, investigators say she grabbed another stack.
In total, 130 pairs of underwear were taken from the store.
The woman is described as being white, with a heavy build and short brown or red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, tall black boots, and was holding a winter coat and a black purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
