Woman sexually assaulted outside her front door: police
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image.
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:29AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect who they say sexually grabbed a woman outside of her own front door.
According to York Regional Police, the 39-year-old woman was walking outside of her home on Atherton Crescent in Keswick on Tuesday, just after 9 p.m.
This is when police say she was approached from behind by an unknown man, who grabbed her sexually.
The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot through a nearby park.
He is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, and was last seen wearing baggy black track pants and a black hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
