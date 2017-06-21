

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police are searching for a suspect who they say sexually grabbed a woman outside of her own front door.

According to York Regional Police, the 39-year-old woman was walking outside of her home on Atherton Crescent in Keswick on Tuesday, just after 9 p.m.

This is when police say she was approached from behind by an unknown man, who grabbed her sexually.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot through a nearby park.

He is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, and was last seen wearing baggy black track pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.