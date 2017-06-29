

CTV Barrie





An appeal is being made for witnesses after a man allegedly forced a woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her while she was walking her dog in Newmarket.

York Regional Police say the 41-year-old woman was walking in the area of Fairy Lake Park on Saturday, at around 10:30 p.m.

After the woman was allegedly forced to the ground, she was able to call for help. Two people who were passing by were alerted and the suspect fled the scene. He was last seen running towards Mulock Drive.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25 to 35 years old, 6’1”, clean shaven and bald, with a muscular build. He was seen wearing a beige t-shirt, blue cargo shorts and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.