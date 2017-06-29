Featured
Woman forced to the ground, sexually assaulted in Newmarket: YRP
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 3:02PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 29, 2017 4:19PM EDT
An appeal is being made for witnesses after a man allegedly forced a woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her while she was walking her dog in Newmarket.
York Regional Police say the 41-year-old woman was walking in the area of Fairy Lake Park on Saturday, at around 10:30 p.m.
After the woman was allegedly forced to the ground, she was able to call for help. Two people who were passing by were alerted and the suspect fled the scene. He was last seen running towards Mulock Drive.
The suspect is described as a white man, 25 to 35 years old, 6’1”, clean shaven and bald, with a muscular build. He was seen wearing a beige t-shirt, blue cargo shorts and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- 34 charges laid against man accused in shooting, Hwy. 400 chase
- 'Every day has been fun': K-9 officer and four-legged partner set to retire
- American man told he needs special permission to visit father in Gravenhurst
- Second person arrested in connection to Beaverton homicide
- Woman forced to the ground, sexually assaulted in Newmarket: YRP