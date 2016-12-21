Featured
Woman dies, mom and child hurt after head-on collision in Uxbridge
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 11:38AM EST
UXBRIDGE, Ont. -- One woman is dead and a mother and child are in hospital after a collision in Uxbridge, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say the crash took place Tuesday night shortly after 6 p.m. on a snow-covered stretch of road.
They say two sedans collided head-on, killing the 55-year-old driver of one of the cars.
Police say the other driver, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to hospital along with her six-year-old son with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Police have not released the victim's name or other details.
