

The Canadian Press





UXBRIDGE, Ont. -- One woman is dead and a mother and child are in hospital after a collision in Uxbridge, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say the crash took place Tuesday night shortly after 6 p.m. on a snow-covered stretch of road.

They say two sedans collided head-on, killing the 55-year-old driver of one of the cars.

Police say the other driver, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to hospital along with her six-year-old son with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police have not released the victim's name or other details.