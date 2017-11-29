

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a woman from Gravenhurst has been charged with trafficking oxycodone in the town for the second time in the span of a week.

OPP says a 60-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after officers with the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit were on patrol in the town.

They say she faces charges that include trafficking oxycodone, a opioid pain medication, and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say she was also charged and arrested Nov. 21 with similar offences.

The woman was held for a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Bracebridge.