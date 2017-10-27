

CTV Barrie





An Orangeville woman has been charged after she allegedly pulled a weapon on staff during a pharmacy robbery.

The 34-year-old woman walked into the Rexall Pharma-Plus on Riddell Road on Sept. 2, at around 8:45 p.m.

Orangeville police say she pulled a weapon from her clothing and demanded staff hand over cash from the register. The employee complied and the suspect fled from the scene.

On Thursday, the woman was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and breach of probation.

She will appear in court at a future date.