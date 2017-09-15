

The Canadian Press





BARRIE - A woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly taking a friend's car and crashing it into a tree after a night of partying.

Police in Barrie say they began investigating around 7:30 Thursday morning after a witness reported seeing a car crash into a bush area and hit a tree.

Officers found one of the car's bumpers in the bush area and located a vehicle missing a bumper on a nearby street.

Police say the officers talked to a woman walking a dog nearby and arrested her after determining she had allegedly been the driver of the vehicle.

They say the car's owner told them she believed the accused had taken the car without permission after spending the night partying at her house.

A 20-year-old Barrie woman is charged with public mischief, resisting a peace officer, car theft, careless driving, and failing to report a collision.