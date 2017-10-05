Featured
Woman allegedly found driving four and a half times over the legal limit
Owen Sound police officers are crediting citizens for preventing what they call a possible "tragic event" by stopping a suspected impaired driver on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 11:58AM EDT
Police say a driver who was four and a half times over the legal limit was stopped while she was on her way to pick up her child from daycare.
Owen Sound police was contacted about a suspected drunk driver leaving a LCBO store just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The vehicle was later stopped and officers determined the woman had been drinking. Investigators say the 34 year old was about to pick up her child.
According to police, a test determined the woman had four and a half times the legal limit of alcohol in her body.
The Owen Sound woman was charged with impaired driving. Her licence has been suspended and her car impounded.