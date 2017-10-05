

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police say a driver who was four and a half times over the legal limit was stopped while she was on her way to pick up her child from daycare.

Owen Sound police was contacted about a suspected drunk driver leaving a LCBO store just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The vehicle was later stopped and officers determined the woman had been drinking. Investigators say the 34 year old was about to pick up her child.

According to police, a test determined the woman had four and a half times the legal limit of alcohol in her body.

The Owen Sound woman was charged with impaired driving. Her licence has been suspended and her car impounded.