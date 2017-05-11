

CTV Barrie





Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman was assaulted in Wasaga Beach.

On April 29, a woman was walking on the beach near 24th Street North in Wasaga Beach when she was allegedly assaulted by a man. This happened at around 9:15 a.m.

The OPP says the woman was able to get away and call police.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, with olive coloured skin, clean shaven, about 5’5” and 160 pounds. He was seen wearing baggy grey track pants and a hoodie.

On May 3, a woman running on a trail off of Spruce Street was followed by a man. When she noticed the man, he ran into a wooded area. She later contacted the OPP.

This man is described as being in his early 20s, having tanned skin and being about 5’5”. He was seen wearing jeans, a leather jacket with a hoodie underneath and mirrored sunglasses.

The investigation into both cases is ongoing and right now, police say they are treating them as separate incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.