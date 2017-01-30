Featured
Witnesses sought in crash that critically injured driver
Published Monday, January 30, 2017
Police are seeking witnesses to a crash that left a Whitchurch-Stouffville man fighting for his life.
The single-vehicle crash happened on West Lawn Crescent in the area of Millard Street on Saturday, at around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the Toyota Corolla crashed into a large construction-type dumpster. The driver, a 26-year-old, was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
