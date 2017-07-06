

CTV Barrie





Police want to speak to witnesses of an East Gwillimbury crash that took the life of a young girl and seriously injured two other children.

A Toyota Sienna and a Chevrolet pickup truck that was hauling a trailer crashed at the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Mount Albert Road on Wednesday, at around 3:30 p.m.

York Regional Police say seven people were in the minivan at the time of the crash; three people were in the pickup.

A four-year-old girl from Aurora was pronounced dead at the scene. A one-year-old baby boy from Aurora and an 11-year-old girl from Richmond Hill were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Four adults who were also in the minivan suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An adult passenger in the pickup received minor injuries. The driver and a second passenger were not injured.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dashcam video.

Woodbine and Mount Albert Road were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.