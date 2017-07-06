Featured
Witnesses sought in crash that claimed life of girl, critically injured two other children
Paramedics and firefighters tend to occupants of a minivan that rolled over on July 5 in East Gwillimbury. (CP24)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 11:41AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 6, 2017 11:53AM EDT
Police want to speak to witnesses of an East Gwillimbury crash that took the life of a young girl and seriously injured two other children.
A Toyota Sienna and a Chevrolet pickup truck that was hauling a trailer crashed at the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Mount Albert Road on Wednesday, at around 3:30 p.m.
York Regional Police say seven people were in the minivan at the time of the crash; three people were in the pickup.
A four-year-old girl from Aurora was pronounced dead at the scene. A one-year-old baby boy from Aurora and an 11-year-old girl from Richmond Hill were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Four adults who were also in the minivan suffered non-life threatening injuries.
An adult passenger in the pickup received minor injuries. The driver and a second passenger were not injured.
Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dashcam video.
Woodbine and Mount Albert Road were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Man trying to prevent student brawl shot with pellet gun
- Crack cocaine, handgun seized after police get call about prostitution
- Sears Canada wants to suspend some benefits for retirees
- Province invests in smartphone app that rewards healthy living
- OPP find body of student who went missing in Algonquin Park