

CTV Barrie





A snow squall watch has ended for the region, but it’s been replaced by a winter weather travel advisory.

The advisory warns that lake effect snow will drop up to 15 centimetres of fresh powder by Sunday evening for parts of central and southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says these bands could result in low to near zero visibility in some areas.

The advisory has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

The weather office expects the lake effect snow to end by Sunday night.