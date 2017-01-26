Featured
Winter weather travel advisory: Up to 15 centimetres of snow could be on the way
Blowing snow moves across Highway 11 in Kilworthy, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:51AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 3:33PM EST
A snow squall watch has ended for the region, but it’s been replaced by a winter weather travel advisory.
The advisory warns that lake effect snow will drop up to 15 centimetres of fresh powder by Sunday evening for parts of central and southwestern Ontario.
Environment Canada says these bands could result in low to near zero visibility in some areas.
The advisory has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
The weather office expects the lake effect snow to end by Sunday night.
