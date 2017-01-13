Featured
Winter has reached midway point says Environment Canada
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 13, 2017
Last Updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:15PM EST
According to Environment Canada winter we are now halfway through the winter.
“We look at winter as being December, January, February. So, middle of January puts us at the halfway point,” says Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Philipps.
For those struggling to get through the season, there is now more winter behind us than ahead of us. This time is known as the ‘Dead of Winter.’
“That's that point where statistically your temperatures reach the bottom of the barrel, and then they begin that slow relentless rise up,” says Philipps.
150 cm of snow have fallen in Barrie so far this winter, which is 25 cm more than normal.
Environment Canada predicts the second half of winter will likely be like the first half, but could be slightly milder.
According to Environment Canada winter is now halfway through
