Winning ticket for $25.9 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw sold in B.C
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 11:01AM EST
The $25.9 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in British Columbia.
The grand prize for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 17 will be approximately $10 million.
