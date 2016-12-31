One of the winning tickets from Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was sold in Barrie.

On Saturday morning, OLG officials said the ticket was one of two to win a $1 million “Maxmillions” prize in the draw.

Another $1 million winning ticket was sold in Prescott, south of Ottawa.

However, the main prize of $60 million was not won. 

That means the jackpot for next Friday’s draw will remain $60 million.

In addition, there will be a total of 40 “Maxmillions” prizes next Friday of $1 million each, for a total of $100 million in prize money for the January 6 draw.