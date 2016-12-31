Featured
Winning Lotto Max ticket sold locally
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 5:40PM EST
One of the winning tickets from Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was sold in Barrie.
On Saturday morning, OLG officials said the ticket was one of two to win a $1 million “Maxmillions” prize in the draw.
Another $1 million winning ticket was sold in Prescott, south of Ottawa.
However, the main prize of $60 million was not won.
That means the jackpot for next Friday’s draw will remain $60 million.
In addition, there will be a total of 40 “Maxmillions” prizes next Friday of $1 million each, for a total of $100 million in prize money for the January 6 draw.
