Concerned Georgian College students got the chance to ask their striking teachers some of the questions that have been bothering them.

“Why is the strike happening?” and "Will you be holding strong until you get what you're asking for? The college’s students' association, in a quest for answers, brought their questions to faculty on the fifth day of a province-wide strike.

"It’s to be able to ensure both sides are heard, but also to be able to let our students understand and have the correct information," Avery Konda, president of the students’ association.

The questions were live streamed on Facebook. Many participating students were asking how long the strike will last?

Next week Georgian students will be away for Reading Week. Many fear their semester will be extended if a deal isn't reached.

Those concerns echoed several times as questions were also put to college administrators. The college says it is currently developing an academic recovery plan.

"We believe, based on our experience on how long strikes have lasted in the past, we will be able to complete the semester in the timeframe that has already been established," says Lori Bell, executive director of human resources and organizational development.

Details of that plan won't be known until after the strike is over. Students worry the quality of their education will suffer.

That’s why students sent a letter to the Ontario government urging it to bring both sides back to the table.

"Students are paying for that education that will benefit them in the future and they're not getting it because of this strike," says Konda.

It’s a request the union supports.