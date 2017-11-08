Georgian College students got to take their frustrations out on their administration, as concerns grow over losing the rest of their semester.

During a meeting on Wednesday, some students reached a breaking point; tired of having their education caught in the middle of a contract dispute between faculty and colleges.

“We don't know how we're going to save the semester,” said student Stacy Cameron. “I am a mature student with two children at home. We are paying daycare right now when we are not in school, but can't use it. You can't pull your kids out or you lose your spot.”

Others yelled at the administration, “Why are we ultimately being penalized for this?” Another student expressed concerns over losing their job, while another questioned whether they would be graduating on time and on budget.

The college’s president sympathizes with the situation students are in.

“I appreciate that they are caught in the middle of a very difficult situation,” says Marylynn West-Moynes, president and CEO of Georgian College.

“We will be working with every single student who finds themselves in a financial situation that they can't manage.”

The Ontario Labour Relations Board is forcing faculty to vote on the latest contract offer from the colleges. That vote will happen late next week.

The union representing faculty have suggested a “no vote” could push the whole process into the Christmas break.

The provincial government still isn’t getting involved.

“Look, it's in nobody's interest to lose the semester. The college loses, we lose, the students lose. We have to find a solution,” says Anita Arvast, a spokesperson for OPSEU Local 350.

Even if faculty decides to go against union leaders and vote yes to the contract next week, classes would likely not resume until the end of this month.