Police are looking for three men who robbed a Whitchurch-Stouffville jewelry store at gunpoint.

The trio walked into Evangelos Jewellery on Main Street near Weldon Road on Friday, at around 2:24 p.m.

Employees told York Regional Police that the men, who had their faces covered, demanded access to the store’s safe. When employees refused, police say the men smashed several cases and stole a quantity of jewelry.

The three suspects fled on foot and couldn’t be found by police. No one was injured in the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a black man, about 6’, 20 to 25-years-old, and was seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a black balaclava. He was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black man, about 5’6”, and was seen wearing a black balaclava. The third suspect is described as an 18 to 20-year-old black man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.