Here’s what you need to know about taking in the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF-18 air show in Barrie on Wednesday.

Pre-Show Activities – starting at 1 p.m.

Heritage Park will be set up with military displays, a “kiddie commando course” and the midway. Activities continue after the air show until 9 p.m.

Water Restrictions – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During these hours, boats and water-based activities will be restricted in the westernmost end of Kempenfelt Bay – anywhere west of Minet’s Point and Johnson’s Beach. A safety line will be in place.

East of this safety line, spectators can enjoy the show on the water.

Air Show – 6 p.m.

Recommended viewing locations on land are Heritage Park on Kempenfelt Bay’s north shore and Allandale Station Park along the south shore of the bay.

Spectators can also hear live commentary on 87.9 FM all around the waterfront area.

Closures – Entire Day

The Barrie Marina and the Tiffin Boat launch will be closed all day on Wednesday.

Transit Park ‘N Ride – 1p.m. to 6 p.m.

Barrie Transit is offering a free “Park ‘N Ride” at the Allandale Rec Centre with transit connections to the air show.

Information about parking, public transit, and more can be found on the city's website.