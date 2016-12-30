Here’s a look at what’s open and closed over the New Year’s long weekend, as well as some family events.

New Year’s Eve

Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood and York Region will provide free transit through the night so people don’t have to drive. Metrolinx will also provide late night and free GO train service.

Events:

If an event isn’t listed for your community, try checking with your town’s website.

What's open on New Year’s Day:

Vaughan Mills Mall and Upper Canada Mall

Movie theatres

Most restaurants

Some grocery stores and pharmacies

What's closed on New Year’s Day:

Bayfield Mall, Georgian Mall, Kozlov Centre, and Tanger Outlet

Most stores and shopping centre

LCBO and Beer Stores

Banks and government buildings

Most business will reopen on Monday, but government buildings and Canada Post will remain closed.