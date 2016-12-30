Featured
What's open and closed for New Year's, plus family events
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 1:43PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 7:21PM EST
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed over the New Year’s long weekend, as well as some family events.
New Year’s Eve
Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood and York Region will provide free transit through the night so people don’t have to drive. Metrolinx will also provide late night and free GO train service.
Events:
- Aurora is hosting its Family First Night
- Barrie will hold the Downtown Countdown
- Bradford will hold Family First Night
- Coldwater will host New Year’s Eve fireworks
- Newmarket will hold a First Night event
- Orillia hosts its New Year’s Eve Family Fun Extravaganza
- Owen Sound holds its family celebration night
If an event isn’t listed for your community, try checking with your town’s website.
What's open on New Year’s Day:
- Vaughan Mills Mall and Upper Canada Mall
- Movie theatres
- Most restaurants
- Some grocery stores and pharmacies
What's closed on New Year’s Day:
- Bayfield Mall, Georgian Mall, Kozlov Centre, and Tanger Outlet
- Most stores and shopping centre
- LCBO and Beer Stores
- Banks and government buildings
Most business will reopen on Monday, but government buildings and Canada Post will remain closed.
