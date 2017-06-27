Featured
What's open and closed for Canada Day
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 4:18PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2017 4:25PM EDT
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for the Canada Day long weekend.
What's open on Canada Day:
- Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Orillia Square Mall and Upper Canada Mall
- Movie theatres
- Most restaurants
- Some grocery stores and pharmacies
- Canada's Wonderland
What's closed on Canada Day:
- Bayfield Mall and Georgian Mall
- LCBO stores will be closed
- Beer Stores will be closed, but some will have extended hours on Friday.
- Most banks (Also closed on Monday)
- Most federal, municipal, and provincial buildings (Also closed on Monday)
- Post offices (Closed on Monday)
Transit:
- Barrie Transit will have limited service. Canada Day park and ride will be offered from Allandale Recreation Centre.
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- Other transit services will operate on reduced hours
