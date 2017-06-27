Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for the Canada Day long weekend.

What's open on Canada Day:

  • Tanger Outlet, Vaughan Mills Mall, Orillia Square Mall and Upper Canada Mall
  • Movie theatres
  • Most restaurants
  • Some grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Canada's Wonderland

What's closed on Canada Day:

  • Bayfield Mall and Georgian Mall
  • LCBO stores will be closed
  • Beer Stores will be closed, but some will have extended hours on Friday.
  • Most banks (Also closed on Monday)
  • Most federal, municipal, and provincial buildings (Also closed on Monday)
  • Post offices (Closed on Monday)

Transit:

  • Barrie Transit will have limited service. Canada Day park and ride will be offered from Allandale Recreation Centre.
  • Orillia Transit will have no service
  • Midland Transit will have no service
  • Other transit services will operate on reduced hours