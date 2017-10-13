

CTV Barrie





It’s going to be a wet weekend for parts of central Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, as a low pressure system from Colorado moves into the region. It’s expected to bring 25 to 50 millimetres of rain.

The weather statement has been issued for:

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Rainfall warnings could be issued if the situation gets worse.