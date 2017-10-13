Featured
Wet weekend: Up to 50 mm of rain possible
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 11:43AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 13, 2017 6:25PM EDT
It’s going to be a wet weekend for parts of central Ontario.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, as a low pressure system from Colorado moves into the region. It’s expected to bring 25 to 50 millimetres of rain.
The weather statement has been issued for:
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
Rainfall warnings could be issued if the situation gets worse.