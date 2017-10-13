It’s going to be a wet weekend for parts of central Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, as a low pressure system from Colorado moves into the region. It’s expected to bring 25 to 50 millimetres of rain.

The weather statement has been issued for:

  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
  • South River - Burk's Falls
  • Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
  • Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Rainfall warnings could be issued if the situation gets worse.