Weekend kickoff for BarrieLicious food festival
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 3:44PM EST
The BarrieLicious food festival kicked off this weekend.
More than fifty restaurants across Simcoe County are participating.
The restaurants serve up full-course meals for reduced prices to give customers the ability to try a variety of what they have to offer. Barrie, Orillia, Midland and Alliston are among the cities and towns taking part.
The festival runs until February 5th.
