Time is ticking away to get everything from Christmas hampers to care packages, and gifts for the less fortunate, and some are already far short of their targets.

The shelves at the Barrie Food Bank may look full, but they are a long way from where they should be at this time of year. This time last year, the food bank had about 30,000 pounds more food than it does now.

“There is quite a bit of difference between this year and last year,” says Peter Sundborg, executive director of the food bank.

The goal is to raise 180,000 pounds of food, and right now they've raised about 60,000 pounds.

The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign is also off to a slow start. It started mid-November, but with just two weeks left, they have only raised 40 per cent of their $500,000 goal.

“I would say in the past we've likely been maybe 55 per cent to the goal at this time, so we're a little under,” says Sheila Palmer, director of business, The Salvation Army Bayside Mission.

Raising money this time of year is crucial for the Bayside Mission, whose programs are supported by the kettle campaign. These programs include community meals, a men's shelter and family emergency services.

“Without reaching that goal, we'll have to start looking at our services, our ministry, what can we continue, what do we need to change?”

Over at the Christmas Cheer campaign warehouse, they're also hoping things pick up.

“We're really working hard to that $250,000 goal, so we've got a long way to go to get there,” says Leah Wells, vice president of Christmas Cheer.

They've raised $37,000, but they note it's still early.

For more information on the Barrie Food Bank, you can click here. To help the Bayside Mission, you can click here, and to assist Christmas Cheer you can click here.