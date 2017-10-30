

Adam Ward and Katherine Ward, CTV Barrie





More pressure is being applied to the provincial government to do something about the ongoing college faculty strike.

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown hammered the Liberals on Monday, asking how they were going to get classrooms running again.

“Why isn't the premier doing more? Saying you're concerned is not enough. I want to know what the premier is going to do to get both sides back to the table immediately.”

Talks haven’t resumed since faculty walked off the job three weeks ago.

The Ontario Public Services Employees Union wants an even split between full-time and contract faculty, but the College Employer Council says that would add more than $250 million in costs annually.

“Mr. Speaker we can't gamble with our student's education. So now my question is that despite the fact that this has gone on for three weeks, why is there no urgency to this, why has the premier done nothing to get both sides back to the table.”

The Liberals retorted by asking how the Conservatives would proceed.

“This is a very troubling strike situation. We are very concerned about it. Sure would love to know the plan they have Mr. Speaker to get both sides together,” says Deputy Premier Deb Matthews.

The premier also fired back, saying conversations are happening.

“The minister is in conversation and I am in conversation with parties. We are encouraging both sides to get back to the table, but Mr. Speaker the agreement needs to be forged at the table,” Kathleen Wynne said.

Those left walking the picket line outside of Georgian College in Barrie are still in the dark.

“We would love to get back into the classrooms. Legislation is not the answer, negotiation is,” says Anita Arvast, chief steward of OPSEU Local 350.

Arvast and fellow faculty members haven't heard from the provincial teams and Monday's political exchange means very little to their reality.

“They can scrap it out all they want, that won't give us a solution.”