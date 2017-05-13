

CTV Barrie





After a week of rising water levels there is finally some good news for Minden.

Town officials say the water levels have not risen in twenty four hours.

There was even more relief in the small town on Saturday. Several truckloads of food and water were dropped off at the local food bank. Much of it was brought in from all across the province. A group calling itself Lake Simcoe 4x4’s just wanted to help out.

It gathered three truckloads of food and about a thousand dollars in two days.

However, there is still plenty of unwanted water that is expected to remain until the end of the month.

The foodbank was once again offering a free dinner to anyone who needed it on Saturday. Volunteers continued continue to help out in any way they could.

“We can run hot lunches every day,” says volunteer Marilynne Lesterance. “And hot meals at night every day, for anybody’s who’s been affected.”

Town officials are still reminding people to stay off all closed roads and bridges until they are officially reopened.