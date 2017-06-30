From the Nottawasaga River in Wasaga Beach to the docks in Waubashene, water levels are going up on Georgian Bay.

Water levels are up more than 40 centimetres above average, having risen more than 10 centimetres in June alone. Only five years ago, the water level in the bay was near a record low.

“It can stop raining anytime now because we have enough and we need some sunshine to start enjoying all of this water we've got back,” says Brian Ramler of Twin Bridge Marina.

Water from this month's heavy rainfalls is still rushing towards Georgian Bay. Conservation authorities and Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources also expect high flows to continue this weekend around Lake Simcoe and across Parry Sound and Muskoka.

Lake Ontario went down slightly in June, but it remains above record highs set in the 1950s.

Back along Georgian Bay, higher levels mean deeper water in marinas and better access to shoreline cottages as long as it doesn't get too much higher.

“This is good news for cottagers for sure. Too high maybe not too good, but hey now everybody is getting to their cottage for sure,” says Ken Priest of Priest Building and Design.

Forecasters expect the water to keep rising this summer.