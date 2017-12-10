

CTV Barrie





Parts of the region could see 15 centimetres of snow every 12 hours thanks to snow squalls.

A snow squall warning has been issued for areas around Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale. Environment Canada says squalls aren’t expected to weaken until Wednesday.

A snow squall watch is also in place for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Blowing snow is also expected to be an issue throughout the day. For the latest on warnings and watches, click here.

The heavy overnight and morning snow forced officials to cancel school buses in several parts of Simcoe County. Four-hundred out of 1,600 school bus routes were cancelled.

“We have approximately 600 students at this school. We have less than half here today. Teachers will combine classes,” says Carol Capenter, principal of Mundy’s Bay Public School.

The Simcoe County District School Board has cancelled night classes at the Barrie Learning Centre because of the snow.

The snow also caused plenty of crashes on roads across the region. A tractor trailer went into a ditch along Highway 400, south of Mapleview Drive.

No serious injuries have been reported.