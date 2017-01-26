Featured
Watch issued: Brief, intense snowfall expected across the region
Blowing snow moves across Highway 11 in Kilworthy, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:51AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 2:18PM EST
A brief, but intense snowfall is expected across the region on Saturday.
According to Environment Canada, a cold front will pass over central Ontario late Saturday afternoon or evening, which could result in heavy snow.
It’s estimated that 10 centimetres of snow could fall by the end of the night. This snow squall is expected to reduce visibility significantly.
A snow squall watch is in place for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
The risk of snow squalls developing will continue through the weekend.
