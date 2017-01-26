

CTV Barrie





A brief, but intense snowfall is expected across the region on Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, a cold front will pass over central Ontario late Saturday afternoon or evening, which could result in heavy snow.

It’s estimated that 10 centimetres of snow could fall by the end of the night. This snow squall is expected to reduce visibility significantly.

A snow squall watch is in place for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

The risk of snow squalls developing will continue through the weekend.