Wasaga Beach man charged with manslaughter after pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run in Toronto
Police are investigating a fail-to-remain collision that claimed the life of a male pedestrian.
Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 5:14PM EDT
Police have charged a Wasaga Beach man in connection with a hit-and-run in Toronto that left one man dead and a woman injured.
The collision happened near Eglinton Avenue and Black Creek Drive shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was travelling northbound on Black Creek Drive when it made a left-hand turn and started heading west in the eastbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue West.
At that time, a 37-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were arguing on the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle heading the wrong way.
The man, later identified by police as Toronto resident Dario Humberto Romero, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision initially fled the scene but was arrested by police later that day.
Anthony James Kiss, 31, of Wasaga Beach.is facing four charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and fail to stop at scene of accident causing death.
Kiss was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
-With files from CTV Toronto
