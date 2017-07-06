

CTV Barrie





Wasaga Beach is bucking a trend seen in several municipalities lately by deciding not to sell its utility company.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour Thursday of retaining and growing Wasaga Distribution Inc.

The sale was up for debate after the company's board of directors recommended council consider selling it. The town held a number of public surveys and says the resident’s feedback made the decision clear.

“The people of Wasaga Beach have spoken loud and clear about their desire to retain ownership of our utility provider,” Mayor Brian Smith said in a statement. “Council has heard the message and acted accordingly. Given all we now know, we did not see any sense in delaying our course of action.”

Council wasn’t expected to make a decision until after a special meeting later, which was set for July 18.