

CTV Barrie





A Wasaga Beach town councillor has been cleared of any wrongdoing for using the word “cowardly” at a meeting earlier this year.

An integrity commissioner’s report found councillor Sylvia Bray did not violate the code of conduct when she used the word cowardly in July.

It also found Mayor Brian Smith was within his right to ask Bray to leave the council chamber. Bray appealed the mayor's move and the issue caused a rift on council.

Bray said Tuesday night she still feels she did nothing wrong and doesn't feel she should apologize.

“The integrity commissioner is also asking that I promise not to disobey any future orders from the chair. I don't believe I ever did. I also do not believe the original order to leave was appropriate. When I exhausted the appeal process, I left my chair. I respect the oath I made when I was elected and I will not be intimidated by anyone to say something that I do not believe is necessary,” she says.

The integrity commissioner also noted the controversy has created a "toxic relationship" on council.

Council agreed to receive the report for information by a vote of six to one, with Bray voting against.