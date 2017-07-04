

CTV Barrie





A warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to the death of a Barrie man on Canada Day.

Barrie police issued the warrant for Brian Smith, 37, of Barrie on Tuesday on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

On Saturday, Brett Wickett, 45, was rushed to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with signs of significant trauma. He later died in hospital as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say on Friday evening there was an altercation between Smith and Wickett on Anne Street South.

The Barrie homicide unit are hoping to speak with Smith.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160.