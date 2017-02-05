Featured
Warning issued: Freezing rain to last for several hours
Ice builds up on a table at Mount St. Louis Moonstone in Coldwater, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Steve Miller/ CTV Barrie)
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 10:41AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 7, 2017 3:45PM EST
Freezing rain has arrived in the region.
A warning issued by Environment Canada states freezing rain will last for several hours, before changing to rain by late this afternoon or early evening.
The warning is issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
The forecast is calling for up to seven millimetres of freezing rain in Barrie and the city is prepping for the storm.
The city will have 27 trucks out overnight and through the morning, applying salt and sand to roads in preparation.
Roads, sidewalks and parking lots will likely be coated in ice and people are encouraged to give themselves extra time if they head out.
Closures
The arrival of freezing rain has prompted several ski hills, including Snow Valley Resort and Horseshoe Resort to close early.
Lakehead University has cancelled all afternoon and evening classes at their Orillia campus. Georgian College will close its Orangeville and South Georgian Bay campus at 3 p.m. The Midland campus will also be closed for evening classes.
People are being encouraged to check with any establishments before heading out.
