

CTV Barrie





Freezing rain has arrived in the region.

A warning issued by Environment Canada states freezing rain will last for several hours, before changing to rain by late this afternoon or early evening.

The warning is issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

The forecast is calling for up to seven millimetres of freezing rain in Barrie and the city is prepping for the storm.

The city will have 27 trucks out overnight and through the morning, applying salt and sand to roads in preparation.

Roads, sidewalks and parking lots will likely be coated in ice and people are encouraged to give themselves extra time if they head out.

Closures

The arrival of freezing rain has prompted several ski hills, including Snow Valley Resort and Horseshoe Resort to close early.

Lakehead University has cancelled all afternoon and evening classes at their Orillia campus. Georgian College will close its Orangeville and South Georgian Bay campus at 3 p.m. The Midland campus will also be closed for evening classes.

People are being encouraged to check with any establishments before heading out.