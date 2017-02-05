Featured
Warning issued: Freezing rain to hit the region on Tuesday
Ice builds up on a table at Mount St. Louis Moonstone in Coldwater, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Steve Miller/ CTV Barrie)
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 10:41AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 6, 2017 4:14PM EST
Environment Canada says people across central Ontario should expect a slippery Tuesday.
A warning issued by the weather office states that freezing rain will likely start overnight and continue throughout the day.
The forecast is calling for up to seven millimetres of freezing rain in Barrie and the city is prepping for the storm.
The city will have 27 trucks out overnight and through the morning, applying salt and sand to roads in preparation.
Roads, sidewalks and parking lots will likely be coated in ice and people are encouraged to give themselves extra time if they head out.
