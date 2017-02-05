

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada says people across central Ontario should expect a slippery Tuesday.

A warning issued by the weather office states that freezing rain will likely start overnight and continue throughout the day.

The forecast is calling for up to seven millimetres of freezing rain in Barrie and the city is prepping for the storm.

The city will have 27 trucks out overnight and through the morning, applying salt and sand to roads in preparation.

Roads, sidewalks and parking lots will likely be coated in ice and people are encouraged to give themselves extra time if they head out.