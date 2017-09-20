

CTV Barrie





A warning has been issued by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit about potential blue-green algae blooms.

The health unit says residents at Peninsula Lake, which is located near Huntsville, should not use the water. People are asked not to drink, cook, swim or bathe in the water.

Blue-green algae contains toxins which could be harmful to people and animals. It tends to develop in late August and early September.

“Drinking the water can lead to vomiting, upset stomach, diarrhea, nausea, even some headaches,” says Karen Kivilahti, safe water program coordinator.

The health unit confirms tests have come back positive for blue green algae blooms in Lake St. John in Ramara Township.

The ministry of the environment has collected water samples at Peninsula Lake and is awaiting the toxin level results.