Warning continues: Freezing rain coats the region in ice
Ice builds up on a table at Mount St. Louis Moonstone in Coldwater, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Steve Miller/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 12:31PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 5:19PM EST
Freezing rain has covered the region in a thick coat of ice and it doesn’t look to show any signs of stopping.
In a warning issued by Environment Canada, the weather office stated that two to five millimetres of freezing rain could build up by the end of the day.
Officials are expecting the freezing rain to shift to freezing drizzle by Tuesday afternoon or evening.
The warning remains in effect for:
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Haliburton - Minden - Haliburton County
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
The freezing rain also prompted officials to cancel school buses in Simcoe County, York Region, Dufferin County, Trillium Lakelands, Nipissing Parry Sound, Grey-Bruce and Durham Region.
Call volume is high due to weather related falls and accidents Use caution & ensure walks&drives are salted 4 safety so we can #get2Ufaster pic.twitter.com/wCgY29tqTD— COSParamedic Service (@simcoecountyPS) January 17, 2017
Emergency crews have been dealing with an increase of calls related to slips and falls. The OPP have also been dealing with a number of collisions, but most have been minor.
The tourism industry is also taking a hit. Ski hills, including Blue Mountain, Mount St. Louis Moonstone and Horseshoe Resort, are closing.
Conditions are right for black ice and flash freezing in areas. Please drive accordingly #IcyRoads #ONStorm ^cc— OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) January 17, 2017
Police are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel if possible.
I thick coat of ice covers a vehicle in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2016. (Adam Ward/ CTV Barrie)
