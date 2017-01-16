

CTV Barrie





Freezing rain has covered the region in a thick coat of ice and it doesn’t look to show any signs of stopping.

In a warning issued by Environment Canada, the weather office stated that two to five millimetres of freezing rain could build up by the end of the day.

Officials are expecting the freezing rain to shift to freezing drizzle by Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The warning remains in effect for:

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Haliburton - Minden - Haliburton County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

The freezing rain also prompted officials to cancel school buses in Simcoe County, York Region, Dufferin County, Trillium Lakelands, Nipissing Parry Sound, Grey-Bruce and Durham Region.

Call volume is high due to weather related falls and accidents Use caution & ensure walks&drives are salted 4 safety so we can #get2Ufaster pic.twitter.com/wCgY29tqTD — COSParamedic Service (@simcoecountyPS) January 17, 2017

Emergency crews have been dealing with an increase of calls related to slips and falls. The OPP have also been dealing with a number of collisions, but most have been minor.

The tourism industry is also taking a hit. Ski hills, including Blue Mountain, Mount St. Louis Moonstone and Horseshoe Resort, are closing.

Conditions are right for black ice and flash freezing in areas. Please drive accordingly #IcyRoads #ONStorm ^cc — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) January 17, 2017

Police are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel if possible.