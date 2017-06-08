

Staff, CTV Barrie





The City of Barrie has announced that city councillor Michael Prowse has been hired as the next Chief Administrative Officer effective July 1.

Prowse has 21 years of management experience in the private sector, leading to his current role as an executive with G&K Services Canada Inc. In his current role, Prowse oversees 8 corporate facilities and more than 350 personnel, with direct responsibility for strategic planning and all operational matters from staffing to health and safety

“Michael brings a commitment to innovation, city-building, and the strategic direction of Council to the role of CAO,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman. “His blend of executive management experience in the private sector, commitment to building and supporting strong staff teams, and his love for Barrie will serve our community well as we continue with the excellent work underway by our executive management team to make the City of Barrie a leading municipality.”

Prowse has served as city councillor for Ward 6 for more than 13 years. During his tenure Prowse has worked as chair of finance committee and president of the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport.

"I have called Barrie home for more than two decades and I am passionate about the city,” said Prowse. “Barrie is becoming one of Canada’s top cities and I am happy to be part of its next phase of growth. I am excited to get to work with the exceptional team of staff to deliver on Council’s vision for our city."

Prowse took a leave of absence from Council to pursue the role of CAO.

He has resigned his seat on city council which will be declare vacant at the next meeting.

Council is expected to receive a staff report regarding options for Ward 6 at its June 12th meeting.

Prowse is replacing Carla Ladd who served as Barrie’s CAO for five years.