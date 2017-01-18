Food banks are known for non-perishable items, but a group of volunteers are switching things up through the use of slow cookers.

Susan Nairn and a team of volunteers have been busy chopping, portioning and bagging dinners for the West Muskoka Food Bank.

"We wanted to do something so they could have a real meal, have a home cooked meal when they come home and I think it's something a lot of people take for granted," she says.

Nairn got the idea after helping a family, following a devastating house fire.

"They said it was the best thing, of all the donations they got."

Nairn’s team has made more than 200 freezer meals since the fall. They’ve also collected slow cookers for food bank clients.

The food bank serves more than 1,200 people.

"There are a lot of kids up here to, so this might be the only nutritious meal they get and it will make them feel better,” says Karen Taylor, a volunteer.

In order for the food bank to accept these meals, they had to be prepared by someone who was food safety certified.

The bags had to be labeled, and they needed to be prepared in a kitchen that is also certified. That’s where the Shamrock Lodge, where Nairn works, comes in.

“The resorts aren't busy in the winter time the way they are in the summer, it'd be a good way of using kitchens for community purpose,” says Dr. Terry Chute of the West Muskoka Food Bank. "Opening a can of pea, or getting a homemade stew, there's a difference in your culinary experience for sure."

Through donations and fundraising, Nairn has raised more than $7,000 to purchase ingredients.

