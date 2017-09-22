Featured
Victim in deadly motorcycle crash identified
Emergency crews can be seen at a fatal motorcycle crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (CTV Barrie)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 1:28PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2017 2:17PM EDT
Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Wasaga Beach.
The OPP say David Smith, 35, of Collingwood was ejected from his motorcycle after a pickup truck turned in front of the bike on Beachwood Drive, near Fairgrounds Road.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators still don’t know exactly what caused the truck to turn in front of the motorcycle. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Beachwood was closed for several hours.