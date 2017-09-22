

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Thursday in Wasaga Beach.

The OPP say David Smith, 35, of Collingwood was ejected from his motorcycle after a pickup truck turned in front of the bike on Beachwood Drive, near Fairgrounds Road.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators still don’t know exactly what caused the truck to turn in front of the motorcycle. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Beachwood was closed for several hours.