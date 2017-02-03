

CTV Barrie





Provincial police say they caught two drivers going more than 100 km/h through the Town of Mono.

An officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 on Thursday over the noon hour when the OPP say he clocked two vehicles going about 179 km/h. The posted speed limit is 80 km/h.

A 30-year-old Shelburne man and a 50-year-old Flesherton man have been charged with racing. Their licences have been suspended and their vehicles impounded.

Both of the accused will appear in court at a future date.