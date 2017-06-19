Featured
Vehicle flips during crash on Mapleview Drive in Barrie
A vehicle flipped on Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Dave Erskine/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 5:20PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2017 6:00PM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle flipped along a stretch of Mapleview Drive in Barrie.
Barrie police say a black vehicle was turning into a driveway when it was struck by another vehicle on Monday, just before 5 p.m. This was on Mapleview between Essa Road and Twiss Drive.
A 76-year-old Barrie man and woman were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t seriously hurt.
Police say charges could be laid.
Mapleview Drive was closed, but has since reopened.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.