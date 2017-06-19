

Two people have been taken to hospital after a vehicle flipped along a stretch of Mapleview Drive in Barrie.

Barrie police say a black vehicle was turning into a driveway when it was struck by another vehicle on Monday, just before 5 p.m. This was on Mapleview between Essa Road and Twiss Drive.

A 76-year-old Barrie man and woman were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police say charges could be laid.

Mapleview Drive was closed, but has since reopened.