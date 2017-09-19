Featured
Vehicle crashes into hydro pole just outside of Barrie
This car struck a hydro pole just outside of Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 1:56PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2017 6:02PM EDT
A Barrie man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash on Sunnidale Road.
Police say a vehicle struck a hydro pole between Ferndale Drive North and Livingstone Street West on Tuesday morning.
The driver was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and later airlifted to a Toronto hospital.
The road has reopened.