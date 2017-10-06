

CTV Barrie





Police say a man who had been drinking was caught driving 100 km/h over the speed limit.

The vehicle was allegedly clocked going 183 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on County Road 92 in Elmvale late Thursday night.

The OPP say the amount of alcohol in his system was in the warning range.

The 29-year-old Tiny Township man was charged with racing. His licence was suspended and his vehicle impounded.

Police say the outcome could have been much worse.